 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Selvig named WBCA D4 Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
061923 Cole Selvig throws to Sam Knickerbocker

Cole Selvig throws a warmup toss to Sam Knickerbocker before a Post 53 American Legion baseball game at Carson Park on June 19, 2023.

Eau Claire Regis pitcher Cole Selvig received a special text message from his catcher a few days ago.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When Cole Selvig checked his phone a few days ago, he wasn't ready for what the message said.

A text from his good friend, and catcher, Sam Knickerbocker, informed the Regis ace pitcher that he was the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 Player of the Year.

Selvig went 7-0 with a 0.22 ERA his senior season to help the Ramblers win the Western Cloverbelt Conference title and a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional title.

Selvig and Knickerbocker combined for a no-hitter in the regional championship win.

Knickerbocker, a Saint Mary's University commit, earned Honorable Mention all-state honors from the WBCA.

See the full list of honorees here

Selvig and Knickerbocker are playing for Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 this summer.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you