Selvig named WBCA D4 Player of the Year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When Cole Selvig checked his phone a few days ago, he wasn't ready for what the message said.
A text from his good friend, and catcher, Sam Knickerbocker, informed the Regis ace pitcher that he was the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 Player of the Year.
Selvig went 7-0 with a 0.22 ERA his senior season to help the Ramblers win the Western Cloverbelt Conference title and a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional title.
Selvig and Knickerbocker combined for a no-hitter in the regional championship win.
Knickerbocker, a Saint Mary's University commit, earned Honorable Mention all-state honors from the WBCA.
Selvig and Knickerbocker are playing for Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 this summer.