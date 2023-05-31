Selvig throws no-hitter, Regis beats Immanuel for regional title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cole Selvig threw his second no-hitter of the season as the Eau Claire Regis baseball team won a regional title with a 14-0 win over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Wednesday at Carson Park.
Regis, the defending Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 champion, advances to sectionals for the third year in a row. Regis will play either McDonell Central or Glenwood City on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Webster.
Selvig struck out 12 batters in the five inning game, only allowing two base runners to reach via walks.
Regis scored at least three runs in every inning.
Zander Rockow led off the bottom of the first frame with a home run to right field. He finished with three hits.
Selvig drove in two more runs to highlight a 3-run first inning.
Caden Weber hit a 2-run home run to left field in the second inning to make it 7-0. He drove in four runs total.