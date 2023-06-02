Severe weather delays state track & field meet

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Two rounds of severe storms has delayed the Division 1 session at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state track and field meet.
Field events had just begun, and Eau Claire Memorial had just finished second in the boys 3200 meter relay, when an announcement was made that the meet was under a lightning delay. That message came at 6:51 p.m.
A similar delay occurred at 2:50 p.m., delaying the Division 2 and Division 3 session at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Saturday's championship action is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
