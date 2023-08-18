 Skip to main content
Sports OT Spotlight: Fall Creek tops Altoona in 50th meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
081823 Fall Creek Altoona football

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Nathan Kurtz connected with Jacob Wathke for three touchdowns and the Fall Creek Crickets football team topped the Altoona Railroaders, 25-8, Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.

In the 50th meeting between the two schools, the Crickets built a 25-0 lead by the third quarter, but lost receiver Bo Vollrath to injury. The senior was helped off the field and immediately went to get x-rays.

"Our hearts are really heavy for Bo," Crickets head coach Tyler Mickelson said after the game. "What happened today on the sideline was a tragedy, our hearts are big for him tonight."

Fall Creek's other score came on a Lincoln Burr pick-six in the second quarter.

Altoona found the end zone late in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run from Sawyer Van Vleet.

Fall Creek now leads the all-time series 32-18.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

