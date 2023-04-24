 Skip to main content
Steinmetz sends North soccer past Chi-Hi, other Monday scores

  • Updated
042423 North Chippewa Falls soccer

Halle Steinmetz scored twice as the Huskies beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Dorais Field on Monday.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Halle Steinmetz scored twice in the first half and the Eau Claire North girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Chippewa Falls on Monday.

Steinmetz scored just over five minutes into the match, then added her second goal in the final minute of the first half.

Other local soccer scores from Monday:

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Superior 0

Middle Border Conference

Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Saint Croix Central 0

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 8, Rice Lake 4

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 15, Regis 0 (5 innings)

Bloomer 10, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 6, Augusta 5

Melrose-Mindoro 2, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 10, Stratford 6

High school baseball

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 3, McDonell Central 1

Neillsville 16, Loyal 6 (6 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 5, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 22, Spring Valley 0 (5 innings) - Mounders throw combined no-hitter

Mondovi 12, Durand-Arkansaw 0 (5 innings)

Boyceville 11, Plum City/Elmwood 1 (6 innings)

Heart o' North Conference

Cumberland 3, Barron 0

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 10, Osceola 0 (6 innings)

Nonconference

Osseo-Fairchild 2, Blair-Taylor 1

Menomonie 8, Prescott 0 - Mustangs' Witt, Zydowsky, Verdon combine for no-hitter

Somerset 7, Bloomer 1

Black River Falls/Fall Creek 12, Stanley-Boyd 11

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

