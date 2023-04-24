Steinmetz sends North soccer past Chi-Hi, other Monday scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Halle Steinmetz scored twice in the first half and the Eau Claire North girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Chippewa Falls on Monday.
Steinmetz scored just over five minutes into the match, then added her second goal in the final minute of the first half.
Other local soccer scores from Monday:
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Superior 0
Middle Border Conference
Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Saint Croix Central 0
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 8, Rice Lake 4
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 15, Regis 0 (5 innings)
Bloomer 10, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 6, Augusta 5
Melrose-Mindoro 2, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 10, Stratford 6
High school baseball
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 3, McDonell Central 1
Neillsville 16, Loyal 6 (6 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 5, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 22, Spring Valley 0 (5 innings) - Mounders throw combined no-hitter
Mondovi 12, Durand-Arkansaw 0 (5 innings)
Boyceville 11, Plum City/Elmwood 1 (6 innings)
Heart o' North Conference
Cumberland 3, Barron 0
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 10, Osceola 0 (6 innings)
Nonconference
Osseo-Fairchild 2, Blair-Taylor 1
Menomonie 8, Prescott 0 - Mustangs' Witt, Zydowsky, Verdon combine for no-hitter
Somerset 7, Bloomer 1
Black River Falls/Fall Creek 12, Stanley-Boyd 11