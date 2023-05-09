Sweet 16: North celebrates seniors with signing day ceremony

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sixteen Eau Claire North seniors were recognized Tuesday for their commitment to continue their athletics careers in college.
Half of them will play football at the next level: Andrew Prissel (UW-Eau Claire), Lucas Barby (UW-Eau Claire), Wes Elliot (UW-Oshkosh), Nolan Kays (UW-Eau Claire), Luke Donze (Crown College), Tyler Everson (Luther College), Dalton Mondeau (UW-Stout) and Traeton Goss (Ripon College).
Giovanni Basile (UW-Superior), Elija Rathke (Western Technical College), and Trenton Palmer (Western Technical College) will play college baseball.
Grace Johnson is joining the dance team at UW-Stout.
Janaya Goldbach (St. Mary's University) and Kira Schubert (UW-Eau Claire) will play college softball.