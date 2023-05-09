 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sweet 16: North celebrates seniors with signing day ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
050923 North signing day

A large group of Huskies celebrated their commitments to compete in college sports Tuesday during a special signing day ceremony.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sixteen Eau Claire North seniors were recognized Tuesday for their commitment to continue their athletics careers in college.

Eau Claire North celebrated 16 players at a signing day ceremony Tuesday, with half of them committing to play college football.

Half of them will play football at the next level: Andrew Prissel (UW-Eau Claire), Lucas Barby (UW-Eau Claire), Wes Elliot (UW-Oshkosh), Nolan Kays (UW-Eau Claire), Luke Donze (Crown College), Tyler Everson (Luther College), Dalton Mondeau (UW-Stout) and Traeton Goss (Ripon College).

Eau Claire North seniors discuss continuing their athletic careers in college after a signing day ceremony at North High School.

Giovanni Basile (UW-Superior), Elija Rathke (Western Technical College), and Trenton Palmer (Western Technical College) will play college baseball.

Grace Johnson is joining the dance team at UW-Stout.

Janaya Goldbach (St. Mary's University) and Kira Schubert (UW-Eau Claire) will play college softball.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you