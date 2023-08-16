 Skip to main content
'Take it easy, mom!' Tackling, teaching offers Rice Lake parents new perspective

080923 Rice Lake moms practice tackling

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Ten minutes of entertainment changed a lifetime of perspective for Rice Lake football parents.

The Warriors held their second annual mom's practice last week, inviting mothers of players to participate in drills, ask questions and gain a better understanding of how their sons prepare for the prep football season.

New this year: moms requested to tackle their sons.

Outfitted in pads, helmets and mouth guards, mothers spent the first portion of practice learning proper tackling technique from Warriors head coach Dan Hill.

About an hour later, the dummy was replaced by a familiar face. One by one, moms wrapped up and tackled their sons onto a pad near the end zone at Pug Lund Field.

Smiles, shouts, laughter and trash talk were present during the event, which ended with both sides having a greater appreciation for the other.

Rice Lake will open its season Thursday at Menomonie.

