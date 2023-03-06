Tyler Orr named player of the year in BRC boys basketball

(WQOW) - Rice Lake High School senior Tyler Orr is the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year in boys basketball.
The BRC announced its All-Conference Team selections Monday, with Orr highlighting the list.
A full list of selections are below:
1st Team All-Conference
Tyler Orr (Rice Lake)
Mason Monarski (Chippewa Falls)
Mason Stoik (Eau Claire Memorial)
Ben Healy (Hudson)
Charlie Morning (Menomonie)
Joey Butz (River Falls)
2nd Team All-Conference
Cooper Jesperson (Eau Claire Memorial)
Zach Orr (Rice Lake)
Jackson Tomczak (Chippewa Falls)
Andrew Rocksvold (Eau Claire North)
Isaac Ellison (Menomonie)
Honorable Mention
Avery Schroeder (Eau Claire Memorial)
Ben Berkof (Hudson)
Payton Lawrence (Hudson)
Tyler Lessard (Hudson)
Aidan Carufel (River Falls)
Eli Johnson (River Falls)
Preston Johnson (River Falls)