Walk-off win gives Waters 400th victory

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Brennan King drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth and Dan Waters was showered with water as he earned his 400th win in Augusta's 4-3 triumph over Alma/Pepin Thursday.
Waters, in his third season with the Beavers, now has a career record of 400-231. He previously led Osseo-Fairchild to 380 wins over 26 years.
"I'm glad it was with these players, with my assistant coaches, the people that are my friends that support me and things," Waters said afterward. "I'm glad it was all those people, to do it here, during this time. Especially with the kind of effort they put in here with the field and things of that sort. its really nice to do."
Waters was presented a sign and balloons from his three seniors at home plate after the win at Memorial Field, which recently underwent renovations.
All three seniors contributed to the victory. King drove in Sam Harris in the ninth, and Nolan Taylor earned the win on the mound, holding the Eagles scoreless in the extra innings.
"He's had such a big influence on me, not only as a player, but as a young man," Taylor said. "To get this for him is awesome."