WIAA approves football conference plans for 2024

  • Updated
Nickalas Tabbert

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted Tuesday to approve football conference realignment plans for the 2024-25 season.

The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of conference plans remanded by the Board last month, including ones for the Dunn-St. Croix, Heart O' North and Lakeland.

Changes to the plan that was remanded impacts other conferences.

Starting in 2024, teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference will play a mandatory conference game with teams in the Lakeland Conference.

Dunn St. Croix Lakeland football conferences 2024

The Heart O' North Conference will feature the following eight teams in 2024.

Heart o North football 2024

You can view the entire 11-player conference configuration for 2024 here

You can view the entire 8-player conference configuration for 2024 here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

