WIAA approves football conference plans for 2024

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted Tuesday to approve football conference realignment plans for the 2024-25 season.
The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of conference plans remanded by the Board last month, including ones for the Dunn-St. Croix, Heart O' North and Lakeland.
Changes to the plan that was remanded impacts other conferences.
Starting in 2024, teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference will play a mandatory conference game with teams in the Lakeland Conference.
The Heart O' North Conference will feature the following eight teams in 2024.
You can view the entire 11-player conference configuration for 2024 here
You can view the entire 8-player conference configuration for 2024 here