WIAA approves weight class changes for boys wrestling

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a new 14-weight class option for boys wrestling on Wednesday.
The number of classes remains the same starting next season, but the numbers change slightly for half of them: 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, and 215.
The Board also approved increasing the number of medals distributed at the team sectional tournament from 21 to 28.
At the state gymnastics meet, the draw for the team tournament rotation in each division will be done by alphabetical order by school name.
The Board also approved language for gymnasts that reach state but are unable to compete. Moving forward, only the sixth-place gymnast at the sectional level will advance to state if any of the top-five qualifiers are unable to compete. If there is no substitute, the original placement will stand with one less competitor.
In hockey, the Board changed the state tournament overtime procedure to an eight-minute sudden victory period. If the score remains tied still, there will be a three-minute rest period followed by a second eight-minute, sudden-victory overtime period.
If the game is still tied, the remainder of the existing overtime procedure will be implemented.