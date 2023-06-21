 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WIAA approves weight class changes for boys wrestling

  • Updated
  • 0
Semifinals of the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a new 14-weight class option for boys wrestling on Wednesday.

The number of classes remains the same starting next season, but the numbers change slightly for half of them: 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, and 215.

The Board also approved increasing the number of medals distributed at the team sectional tournament from 21 to 28.

At the state gymnastics meet, the draw for the team tournament rotation in each division will be done by alphabetical order by school name.

The Board also approved language for gymnasts that reach state but are unable to compete. Moving forward, only the sixth-place gymnast at the sectional level will advance to state if any of the top-five qualifiers are unable to compete. If there is no substitute, the original placement will stand with one less competitor.

In hockey, the Board changed the state tournament overtime procedure to an eight-minute sudden victory period. If the score remains tied still, there will be a three-minute rest period followed by a second eight-minute, sudden-victory overtime period.

If the game is still tied, the remainder of the existing overtime procedure will be implemented.

