WIAA passes competitive balance plan

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association passed a competitive balance plan Wednesday at its annual meeting, changing the future of postseason tournaments for high school sports.
By a vote of 265-115, the Competitive Balance Task Force's plan was approved and will be implemented in 2024.
Amendment #1 – Competitive Balance (Classification):✅ PASSES 265-115This addresses school classifications for purposes of tournament placement. More information is available at https://t.co/kcsc0JPC5A. #WIAAAnnualMeeting pic.twitter.com/HBwliIYlmn— WIAA (@wiaawi) April 26, 2023
A tournament performance factor, measured over a rolling three-year time period, and other procedures will be used to determine what division schools will participate in for postseason events. This applies to all WIAA sports except swimming and diving and track and field.
Points will be calculated after each season and applied on a sport by sport basis.
Teams that have accumulated at least six tournament performance factor points will be promoted to the next highest division from the previous year. No team will be moved up more than one division per year.
If tournament performance factor points total over the previous three years falls below the six points in all divisions, promoted teams will move down a division, unless the school enrollment places them in the higher division, per tournament regulations for that sport.
Points will begin being calculated with the 2021-22 school year.
Schools will be allowed to appeal their placement to the classification committee.
