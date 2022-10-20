 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: North, Memorial advance, other scores

North advances in prep volleyball playoffs

Eau Claire North's volleyball team breaks the huddle as they fight to move on in the WIAA volleyball playoffs

(WQOW)- Eau Claire North defeated Wausau East 3-2 in a five set thriller while Memorial topped Wausau West 3-1 to advance in the WIAA 2022 Girls Volleyball Tournament. The Old Abes visit Hudson and the Huskies head to Marshfield on Saturday. 

OTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

Division 1

Hudson 3, New Richmond 0

Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Superior 3, Menomonie 1 - Superior at River Falls Saturday

Division 2

Prescott 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3

Barron 3, St. Croix Central 1 - Barron at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday

Somerset 1, Ashland 3

Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 0 - Ashland at Bloomer Saturday

Division 3

Colfax 0, St. Croix Falls 3

Phillips 2, Webster 3 - Webster at SCF Saturday

Ladysmith 0, Grantsburg 3

Cumberland 0, Unity 3 - Grantsburg at Unity Saturday

Regis 0, Westby 3

Spring Valley 3, Blair-Taylor 1 - Spring Valley at Westby Saturday

Fall Creek 0, Aquinas 3

Cadott 2, Marathon 3

Division 4

McDonell Central 3, Prairie Farm 0

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cornell 0 - Immanuel at McDonell Central Saturday

Turtle Lake 3, Thorp 1

Clayton 3, Gilman 1 - Turtle Lake at Clayton Saturday

Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 3

Eleva-Strum 0, Alma Center Lincoln 3 - Lincoln at E-PC Saturday

Find full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

