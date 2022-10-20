Prep volleyball: North, Memorial advance, other scores

(WQOW)- Eau Claire North defeated Wausau East 3-2 in a five set thriller while Memorial topped Wausau West 3-1 to advance in the WIAA 2022 Girls Volleyball Tournament. The Old Abes visit Hudson and the Huskies head to Marshfield on Saturday.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
Division 1
Hudson 3, New Richmond 0
Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Superior 3, Menomonie 1 - Superior at River Falls Saturday
Division 2
Prescott 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Barron 3, St. Croix Central 1 - Barron at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday
Somerset 1, Ashland 3
Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 0 - Ashland at Bloomer Saturday
Division 3
Colfax 0, St. Croix Falls 3
Phillips 2, Webster 3 - Webster at SCF Saturday
Ladysmith 0, Grantsburg 3
Cumberland 0, Unity 3 - Grantsburg at Unity Saturday
Regis 0, Westby 3
Spring Valley 3, Blair-Taylor 1 - Spring Valley at Westby Saturday
Fall Creek 0, Aquinas 3
Cadott 2, Marathon 3
Division 4
McDonell Central 3, Prairie Farm 0
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cornell 0 - Immanuel at McDonell Central Saturday
Turtle Lake 3, Thorp 1
Clayton 3, Gilman 1 - Turtle Lake at Clayton Saturday
Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 3
Eleva-Strum 0, Alma Center Lincoln 3 - Lincoln at E-PC Saturday