 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: North, Memorial, Immanuel advance, other scores

  • Updated
  • 0
North advances in prep volleyball playoffs

Eau Claire North's volleyball team breaks the huddle as they fight to move on in the WIAA volleyball playoffs

The Huskies held off Wausau East, the Old Abes took down Wausau West and the Lancers swept Cornell. Regis lost in straight sets to Westby

(WQOW)- Eau Claire North defeated Wausau East 3-2 in a five set thriller while Eau Claire Memorial topped Wausau West 3-1 to advance in the WIAA 2022 Girls Volleyball Tournament.

The Old Abes visit Hudson and the Huskies head to Marshfield on Saturday.

In Division 4, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran swept Cornell to setup a showdown with defending champion McDonell Central on Saturday.

In Division 3, Eau Claire Regis fell in straight sets to Westby.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

Division 1

Hudson 3, New Richmond 0

Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Superior 3, Menomonie 1 - Superior at River Falls Saturday

D.C. Everest 3, SPASH 1 - DCE at Chippewa Falls on Saturday

The Spartans won 3-1 Tuesday in the D1 regional semifinals

Division 2

Prescott 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3

Barron 3, St. Croix Central 1 - Barron at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday

Somerset 1, Ashland 3

Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 0 - Ashland at Bloomer Saturday

The Blackhawks and Orioles will host WIAA regional finals on Saturday

Division 3

Colfax 0, St. Croix Falls 3

Phillips 2, Webster 3 - Webster at SCF Saturday

Ladysmith 0, Grantsburg 3

Cumberland 0, Unity 3 - Grantsburg at Unity Saturday

Regis 0, Westby 3

Spring Valley 3, Blair-Taylor 1 - Spring Valley at Westby Saturday

Fall Creek 0, Aquinas 3

Cadott 2, Marathon 3

The Macks swept the Panthers in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals matchup on Thursday

Division 4

McDonell Central 3, Prairie Farm 0

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cornell 0 - Immanuel at McDonell Central Saturday

Turtle Lake 3, Thorp 1

Clayton 3, Gilman 1 - Turtle Lake at Clayton Saturday

Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 3

Eleva-Strum 0, Alma Center Lincoln 3 - Lincoln at E/PC Saturday

Find full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you