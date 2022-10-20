Prep volleyball: North, Memorial, Immanuel advance, other scores

(WQOW)- Eau Claire North defeated Wausau East 3-2 in a five set thriller while Eau Claire Memorial topped Wausau West 3-1 to advance in the WIAA 2022 Girls Volleyball Tournament.
The Old Abes visit Hudson and the Huskies head to Marshfield on Saturday.
In Division 4, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran swept Cornell to setup a showdown with defending champion McDonell Central on Saturday.
In Division 3, Eau Claire Regis fell in straight sets to Westby.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
Division 1
Hudson 3, New Richmond 0
Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Superior 3, Menomonie 1 - Superior at River Falls Saturday
D.C. Everest 3, SPASH 1 - DCE at Chippewa Falls on Saturday
Division 2
Prescott 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Barron 3, St. Croix Central 1 - Barron at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday
Somerset 1, Ashland 3
Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 0 - Ashland at Bloomer Saturday
Division 3
Colfax 0, St. Croix Falls 3
Phillips 2, Webster 3 - Webster at SCF Saturday
Ladysmith 0, Grantsburg 3
Cumberland 0, Unity 3 - Grantsburg at Unity Saturday
Regis 0, Westby 3
Spring Valley 3, Blair-Taylor 1 - Spring Valley at Westby Saturday
Fall Creek 0, Aquinas 3
Cadott 2, Marathon 3
Division 4
McDonell Central 3, Prairie Farm 0
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cornell 0 - Immanuel at McDonell Central Saturday
Turtle Lake 3, Thorp 1
Clayton 3, Gilman 1 - Turtle Lake at Clayton Saturday
Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 3
Eleva-Strum 0, Alma Center Lincoln 3 - Lincoln at E/PC Saturday