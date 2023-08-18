 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prescott rolls past Regis, other Friday football scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Prescott Routs Regis 26-0

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Prescott pulled off a dominant 26-0 shutout victory over the reigning state champion Regis Ramblers on Friday night.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Eau Claire Memorial 18, La Crosse Logan 16

New Richmond 44, Medford 24

Mondovi 20, G-E-T 0

Fall Creek 25, Altoona 8 - recap here 

Stanley-Boyd 44, Cadott 28

Colby 24, Neillsville/Granton 8

Somerset 56, Bloomer 14

Barron 14, Ladysmith 50

Manawa 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Independence/Gilmanton 0, Boyceville 49

Whitehall 14, Colfax 19

Spooner 14, Elk Mound 25

Pepin/Alma 46, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Spring Valley 20, Durand-Arkansaw 14

Ellsworth 8, Edgar 6

Grantsburg 34, Amery 20

Osceola 41, Merrill 0

Northwestern 36, Ashland 6

Cameron 32, Clear Lake 0

Cumberland 14, Hayward 21

Unity 12, St. Croix Falls 8

St. Croix Central 70, Spencer 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you