Prescott rolls past Regis, other Friday football scores

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Prescott pulled off a dominant 26-0 shutout victory over the reigning state champion Regis Ramblers on Friday night.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Eau Claire Memorial 18, La Crosse Logan 16
New Richmond 44, Medford 24
Mondovi 20, G-E-T 0
Fall Creek 25, Altoona 8 - recap here
Stanley-Boyd 44, Cadott 28
Colby 24, Neillsville/Granton 8
Somerset 56, Bloomer 14
Barron 14, Ladysmith 50
Manawa 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Independence/Gilmanton 0, Boyceville 49
Whitehall 14, Colfax 19
Spooner 14, Elk Mound 25
Pepin/Alma 46, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Spring Valley 20, Durand-Arkansaw 14
Ellsworth 8, Edgar 6
Grantsburg 34, Amery 20
Osceola 41, Merrill 0
Northwestern 36, Ashland 6
Cameron 32, Clear Lake 0
Cumberland 14, Hayward 21
Unity 12, St. Croix Falls 8
St. Croix Central 70, Spencer 3