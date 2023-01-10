Aaron Rodgers on future: 'I need to get away and contemplate'

 Skip to main content
.A band of light precipitation will move through the area
tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix
with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow
will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways
and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time
frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The Packers had a tough loss at home against the Detroit Lions Sunday night, spoiling their chances of making the playoffs.

Some fans are wondering if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will double down on the heartbreak by retiring or leaving Green Bay.

During the post-game Sunday, Rodgers told reporters he's contemplating his next steps.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop, and it’s time to get off. And I think you kind of know when that is, and that’s what needs to be contemplated," he said. "Also, what’s the organization doing, that’s part of it as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there I don’t think that ever goes away."

He said he needs time to take the emotion out of his decision, but he doesn't plan to keep fans and the team waiting for long.

Our ABC afilliate WISN 12 News spoke to fans in Milwaukee Monday morning to see how they feel about the possibility of No. 12 leaving.

"Don’t really know what’s going to happen next year, and seeing him walk off with Cobb was pretty sad," said Mary Dechant, who was at Sunday night's game. "I mean, I’ve always loved him, I’ve always backed Rodgers. So if he does retire, it was a heck of a run."

Others say they're feeling fatigued from the losses and would be OK if someone new came in.

"I don’t think he wants to do it anymore," said Monica Pace. "Hang it up, I'm over it."

For now, only time will tell while fans wait for Rodgers' decision.

