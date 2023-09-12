Aaron Rodgers to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season with an Achilles tear

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers' season is over.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and will require surgery.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time Most Valuable Player was carted off the field after suffering the injury on just the fourth play of his Jets debut in the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.
"I feel more for Aaron than anyone." - Coach Saleh pic.twitter.com/bxjRZFIMGY— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023