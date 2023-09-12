 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season with an Achilles tear

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season

Rodgers being tended to on the field before he was taken off and missed the remainder of the game.

 Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers' season is over.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and will require surgery.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time Most Valuable Player was carted off the field after suffering the injury on just the fourth play of his Jets debut in the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

