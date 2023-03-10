Packers CEO talks Aaron Rodgers future in one-on-one interview with News 18

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - In between the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament games Friday was an exclusive one-on-one interview with Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.
Our own Nick Tabbert started off asking the question on all Packers fans minds, what is Aaron Rodgers' future with the team?
"Can you confirm that the Jets did speak with Aaron Rodgers?" Tabbert asked.
"We did give him permission... We are really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron but for us," Murphy said.
Tabbert also asked if there is a scenario where Rodgers plays for the Packers next year, to which Murphy said yes.
"Unless things don't work out the way we want it to," Murphy said. "He's obviously a great player. I think it's trying to find what he wants and what we want. Hopefully we can find a win-win situation."
Murphy was asked if retirement is an option for the quarterback.
"Yeah, I think so. He's got a lot of years, a lot of wear and tear. It's a lot to go through getting ready for a season and the season. He's a competitor I think he wants to keep playing, all things considered," Murphy said.
Lastly, Tabbert asked if the Packers would honor a request by Rodgers to be traded, to which Murphy said yes.
He went on to say they hope to have a resolution with Rodgers before free agency. That's only five days away on March 15.