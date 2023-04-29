 Skip to main content
Packers make 9 picks on final day of NFL Draft

By adwpadmin

KANSAS CITY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers made nine picks on the final day of the NFL Draft.

In the fourth round, Green Bay selected linebacker Colby Wooden from Auburn.

With two picks in the fifth round, the Packers picked quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

In round six, Green Bay selected linebacker Karl Brooks from Bowling Green and kicker Anders Carlson from Auburn.

With four picks in the seventh and final round, the Packers selected cornerback Carrington Valentine from Kentucky, running back Lew Nichols III from Central Michigan, safety Anthony Johnson Jr. from Iowa State and wide receiver Grant DuBose from Charlotte.

