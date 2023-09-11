Rodgers injured in first game with Jets

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field after just four snaps in his debut with the New York Jets Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
Rodgers suffered an apparent Achilles injury in the opening minutes of New York's game vs the Buffalo Bills. After falling to the ground, Rodgers was helped to a cart and left the field to receive x-rays, which the team reported came back negative.
Rodgers did not return to the game.
Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023
Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury: “MRI is gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen. But it’s not good.” https://t.co/hBIWHdgPp9— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023
We're thinking about you, @AaronRodgers12 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kypDTBMFf0— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023
After New York won in overtime, Jets head coach Robert Saleh opened his press conference by saying an MRI will likely confirm the team's fears of an Achilles injury.
Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers earlier this year, will likely miss time in his 19th NFL season.
The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers in April, along with a 2023 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays in 2023.