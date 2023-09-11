 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodgers injured in first game with Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
How to watch Aaron Rodgers make his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26.

 Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field after just four snaps in his debut with the New York Jets Monday night.

Rodgers suffered an apparent Achilles injury in the opening minutes of New York's game vs the Buffalo Bills. After falling to the ground, Rodgers was helped to a cart and left the field to receive x-rays, which the team reported came back negative.

Rodgers did not return to the game.

After New York won in overtime, Jets head coach Robert Saleh opened his press conference by saying an MRI will likely confirm the team's fears of an Achilles injury.

Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers earlier this year, will likely miss time in his 19th NFL season.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers in April, along with a 2023 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays in 2023.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you