Railroaders ready to reach next level

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona football had its first winning season in decades in 2021. This year, the Railroaders are confident they can go even farther.
The Rails finished 6-4 overall in their first season as a member of the Coulee Conference. A playoff team last year, the Rails return key players on offense including quarterback Ben Kuenkel and running back Colin Boyarski.
Now that Altoona knows the Coulee, the expectations are clear.
"It's to take another step forward," said Chad Hanson, entering his 4th season as Altoona head football coach. "If we're contending for the conference, there's a chance we get to host a playoff game at our beautiful football stadium. So those are the things that we're focusing on is taking that next step, but to get there, we have to focus on all the little things that we did last year day-to-day, and do them this year."
While many key players return, a large senior class has graduated, including all five starting offensive lineman. It's up to the upperclassmen to help the young guys take the next step.
"Building the culture, getting the younger guys the same mentality as they get to the senior class," Boyarski said.
"We need spots to be filled with the big senior class we had last year," Kuenkel said. "But I think people can step in, and we can take the next step as a program, and just build on that for years to come."
Altoona opens the season against the Crickets for the second straight season on August 19.