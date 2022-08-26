 Skip to main content
Rails tennis on a roll

  • Updated
  • 0
082622 Altoona tennis team

Altoona head coach Greg Emerson talks to his team before facing Luther in a dual on August 26, 2022.

ALTOONA (WQOW) - With three wins Friday, the Altoona Railroaders girls tennis team has now won 15 matches this season.

Altoona, which finished second at sectionals and won the Middle Border Conference title last season, features a deep lineup in 2022.

That lineup has been challenged due to early-season injuries to a few top players, forcing players to move into higher flights.

Head coach Greg Emerson said his players have responded well, and is confident his team can advance to the team state tournament when sectionals come around in a few months.

Altoona continues its home invitational tournament on Saturday with three matches, including one against Eau Claire North.

