RAM hockey routs Medford

  • Updated
ALTOONA (WQOW) - Four goals in the first period helped the RAM boys hockey team roll past the Medford Raiders 10-0 Tuesday in Altoona.

Tanner Robinson found Dallen Robinson to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game at Altoona Sports Center.

Evan Gustafson scored 6:45 into the first period, then Dallen Robinson scored again less than two minutes later.

Nate Spencer capped off the period with a goal with 1:45 remaining.

In all, eight players scored a goal.

Alex Erickson recorded a shutout in net.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

