RAM hockey routs Medford

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Four goals in the first period helped the RAM boys hockey team roll past the Medford Raiders 10-0 Tuesday in Altoona.
Tanner Robinson found Dallen Robinson to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game at Altoona Sports Center.
Evan Gustafson scored 6:45 into the first period, then Dallen Robinson scored again less than two minutes later.
Nate Spencer capped off the period with a goal with 1:45 remaining.
In all, eight players scored a goal.
Tonight’s scoring:Dallen Robinson 🚨🚨🍎🍎; Evan Gustafson 🚨🚨🍎; Evan Eckes 🚨🍎🍎; Elijah Schmidt 🚨🍎; Nate Spencer 🚨🍎; Brandon Wagner 🚨🍎; Sam Knickerbocker 🍎🍎; Tristan Gardner 🚨; Ben Biskupski 🚨; Tanner Robinson 🍎; Elijah Martin 🍎; Isaiah Martin 🍎— RAM Hockey (@weareRAMHockey) November 30, 2022
Alex Erickson recorded a shutout in net.