Randall Cobb activated from IR

Randall Cobb Mike Morbeck/ CC BY-SA 2.0

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has been cleared to play in Saturday's divisional playoff game, less than eight weeks after suffering a core injury.

Brian Gutekunst announced Cobb has been activated off injured reserve on Thursday. The Packers host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Cobb told reporters Thursday afternoon his recovery does not deserve praise.

"There's people out there that are going through real life things," he said. "I'm coming back to play a football game."

