Rausch named WIAC women's hockey Co-Player of the Year

Sophie Rausch

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Just one day after Quinn Green was named men's hockey Co-Player of the Year in the conference, another Blugold earned the same honor for her efforts on the women's team.

UW-Eau Claire senior forward Sophie Rausch has been named Kwik Trip Co-Player of the Year, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

Rausch earned the honor alongside UW-River Falls' Maddie McCollins. Rausch transferred from Hamline University last season and led the WIAC in points and goals while setting single-season program records in those categories. She finished with 32 goals and 49 points, while also owning a conference-record 12 power-play goals.

Rausch is the third Blugold to receive the honor and the first since 2020. Five of her teammates also earned All-WIAC honors. 

The Blugolds finished the season 22-4-2 after falling to UW-River Falls in the WIAC Championship.

Full WIAC release here.

