Ravara wins NCGA all around national championship

WINONA, MN (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire gymnast Tia Ravara can now call herself a national champion.
Ravara won the all around national title at the 2023 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championships at Winona State University on Saturday. The Blugold junior finished with a score of 38.100, the only athlete to surpass 38 points in the competition. She is the fifth Blugold in program history to take home a national championship and the first since 2012.
Ravara finished 46th on vault with 9.175, 12th on bars with 9.575, 12th on balance beam with 9.700 and 25th on floor with 9.650.
Her teammate Harriet Toth took sixth place in the all around competition and earned All-America status.
UW-Stout's Kiara Brown finished second place in the all around competition with 37.800. Brown tied for fourth on bars with a score of 9.700.
The Blue Devils took home third place as a team with 190.275 points, behind national champion UW-Oshkosh and second place UW-La Crosse. Three Blue Devils, Isabela Krulich, Ashtyn Gagner and Carlie Beatty finished in the top ten on balance beam. Anna Mielke also took fifth on vault.