RAW sends two to state, Deaglan O'Connell makes decades old run

(WQOW) - Regis-Altoona Wrestling (RAW) is sending two juniors to Madison for the state tournament, but this stage of competition has a meaning way beyond the mat for the two.
Deaglan O'Connell (Altoona) and Caden Weber (Regis) will be competing Thursday.
O'Connell is the first Altoona wrestler to advance to state since Brett Myers placed second in 2002.
"Since I'm the only one in like 20 years, I've got to shed a bit of light on our sport, because there's not that many kids from Altoona who are actually wrestling, so I'm hoping that I go out there do really well, kids see that, more kids will want to join," said O'Connell.
O'Connell will be competing in the 106 weight class.
Regis' Weber will be competing in the 182 weight class, but over a month ago, making it to the mat was a challenge in itself. The junior wrestler tore a tendon in his ankle during football season, and wasn't able to hit the mat until January.
"That was a pretty big challenge cutting weight, made it kind of hard, difficult at times, but it's great to finally be back and healthy and ready to go at state this week," Weber said. "It's great to have my goal finally accomplished."