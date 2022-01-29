Readman scores in OT to lift Blugolds past Blue Devils

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Ty Readman scored the game-winning goal 1:47 into overtime and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of the UW-Stout Blue Devils with a 2-1 win.
Both teams are now 5-6-0 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. UWEC took two of three in the regular season.
UWEC opened the scoring in the first period when Colin Stein scored at 15:15. Stout responded with a goal from Petyon Hart at 18:39.
Ryan Ouelette earned the win, making 19 saves. Stout's Zack Cloutier had 24 saves.