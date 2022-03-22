 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Records fall as track and field teams open season at Blue Devil Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
032222 Parker Schneider Durand 1600 meter run Blue Devil Invite

Durand senior Parker Schneider crosses the finish line to win the boys 1600 meter run at the Blue Devil Invite at UW-Stout on March 22, 2022.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Area track and field athletes opened their seasons by racing past records Tuesday at the Blue Devil Invite.

Durand High School's Kendall Hagness broke the school record twice in the indoor 55 meter dash, winning the finals in 7.47 seconds.

Panthers senior Parker Schneider set a new mark in the indoor 1600 meter run with a time of 4:30.26, besting Isaac Wegner's time of 4:45.74.

Menomonie High School's Alexis Anderson set a new school record for indoor pole vault with a height of 9 feet 6 inches. Senior Bella Jacobsen set a new record in the indoor 3200 meter run with a winning time of 11:20.97.

Menomonie was the top boys team with 108 points. Hudson High School was the top girls team with 67 points. Menomonie finished second.

Full results from the meet can be found here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags