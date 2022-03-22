Records fall as track and field teams open season at Blue Devil Invite

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Area track and field athletes opened their seasons by racing past records Tuesday at the Blue Devil Invite.
Durand High School's Kendall Hagness broke the school record twice in the indoor 55 meter dash, winning the finals in 7.47 seconds.
Panthers senior Parker Schneider set a new mark in the indoor 1600 meter run with a time of 4:30.26, besting Isaac Wegner's time of 4:45.74.
Menomonie High School's Alexis Anderson set a new school record for indoor pole vault with a height of 9 feet 6 inches. Senior Bella Jacobsen set a new record in the indoor 3200 meter run with a winning time of 11:20.97.
Menomonie was the top boys team with 108 points. Hudson High School was the top girls team with 67 points. Menomonie finished second.