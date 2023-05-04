Red Cedar Speedway set to open for 50th season

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- The green flag will finally fly at area race tracks this weekend, including Red Cedar Speedway, celebrating its 50th season.
The track opened in 1973 and thousands of races have circled it since then, producing local legends such as Punky Manor, Duane Mahder and Jimmy Mars.
Special 50th anniversary t-shirts will be for sale and the track plans to welcome back some of those local legends throughout the year. Plans are to run a typical season schedule across six classes of racing. Memorial events will continue to be held this year, including the Dave Shackleton Memorial Race on June 9, Duane Mahder #55 Memorial Race on August 11 and the 42nd annual Punky Manor Challenge of Champions in late September.
After two weeks of postponements due to weather, fans are finally set to return to the circuit that's brought racing to Dunn County for half a century.
"It brings so much to the community," Red Cedar Speedway VP and Marketing Specialist Brent Creaser said. "So many different people would probably never come to Menomonie if this race track wasn't here. The weather's just been kicking us lately, so hopefully we can get some decent weather here Friday and get things rolling."
Racing at Red Cedar Speedway begins Friday at 7:00 p.m.
More info on Red Cedar Speedway's 50th anniversary season can be found here.
Other area tracks plan to open its seasons this weekend as well. Eagle Valley Raceway in Jim Falls is holding an open practice on Thursday night. Thunder Hill Speedway in Menomonie will have cars on track on Sunday, and Rock Falls Raceway in Eau Claire will kick things off on Saturday.