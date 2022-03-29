Refuse to lose! Blugolds lacrosse now 10-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Becky Goetsch scored six goals and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team stayed perfect on the season with a 19-3 win over Edgewood College on Tuesday.
The Blugolds are now 10-0 as they continue their second season in program history. UWEC went 4-4 in 2021.
"We just starting firing on all cylinders early on in the season," Blugolds head coach Aubrianne Hilton Neubert said. "We're hoping we can keep it going for the next five, six games."
UWEC has only played two matches on its home turf, Simpson Field. The team will now travel to River Falls and La Crosse before hosting Wartburg College on April 9.