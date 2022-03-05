 Skip to main content
Regional champs! Durand, Memorial among boys teams moving on

  • Updated
030522 Durand boys basketball wins regional title

Members of the Durand Panthers boys basketball team celebrate with fans after winning a regional title on March 5, 2022.

(WQOW) - Saturday's boys high school basketball regional finals playoff scores

Division 1

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66

Division 3

St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 39

Baldwin-Woodville at Northwestern - postponed to 6:00 PM Monday

Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38

Division 4

Unity 49, Ladysmith 40

Cameron 69, Grantsburg 66

Spring Valley 53, Plum City/Elmwood 40

Durand 38, Fall Creek 36 - Durand vs Spring Valley in Neillsville on Thursday

Division 5

Athens 45, McDonell Central 34

Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53 - Athens vs Turtle Lake at Eau Claire North on Thursday

Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58 - Blair-Taylor vs Bangor at Royall on Thursday

