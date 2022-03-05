Regional champs! Durand, Memorial among boys teams moving on

(WQOW) - Saturday's boys high school basketball regional finals playoff scores
Division 1
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66
Division 3
St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 39
Baldwin-Woodville at Northwestern - postponed to 6:00 PM Monday
Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38
Division 4
Unity 49, Ladysmith 40
Cameron 69, Grantsburg 66
Spring Valley 53, Plum City/Elmwood 40
Durand 38, Fall Creek 36 - Durand vs Spring Valley in Neillsville on Thursday
Division 5
Athens 45, McDonell Central 34
Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53 - Athens vs Turtle Lake at Eau Claire North on Thursday
Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58 - Blair-Taylor vs Bangor at Royall on Thursday