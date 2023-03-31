 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES OVERNIGHT FOR SNOWFALL RATES OF 1
TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH...

.Heavy snow will continue for a few more hours tonight, and then
start to taper off toward morning. The main concern with this
storm is the intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour,
along with strong northerly winds. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions at times.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect overnight for a large area
from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central
Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and
south of the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected with total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts
possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Now through 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Regis baseball returns as the team to beat

  • Updated
  • 0
061622 Regis baseball wins D4 championship

Members of the Regis baseball team pose with the WIAA Division 4 championship trophy after beating Bangor 12-3 at Fox Cities Stadium on June 16, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis baseball is still buzzing from their big state championship back in June. With the 2023 season around the corner, their sights are set on another trip to Appleton.

The Ramblers enter the season ranked number one in Wissports.net's Division Four preseason poll. The team brings back nine seniors from its championship roster, six of which were named to the all-conference team last season.

Even so, the group says that their trek back to state may come with a few bumps in the road. A gold trophy is still the goal for Regis, but every opponent they face will surely have the Ramblers circled on their calendars.

"It's like I told the guys last year, we became a trophy win for everybody and that's gonna hold true again this year," Ramblers head coach Andy Niese said. "Everybody's going to give us their best shot to beat us."

"I mean nothing's gonna come easy this year," said senior catcher Sam Knickerbocker. "Everybody's gonna be out for us, the target's on our backs. I think that the challenge is still ahead of us." 

Coach Niese also says that the goal remains the same: Win another state championship. 

The Ramblers tee off their season on Monday at G-E-T, with a quick turnaround Tuesday against Mauston. 

Tags

Recommended for you