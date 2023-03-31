Regis baseball returns as the team to beat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis baseball is still buzzing from their big state championship back in June. With the 2023 season around the corner, their sights are set on another trip to Appleton.
The Ramblers enter the season ranked number one in Wissports.net's Division Four preseason poll. The team brings back nine seniors from its championship roster, six of which were named to the all-conference team last season.
Even so, the group says that their trek back to state may come with a few bumps in the road. A gold trophy is still the goal for Regis, but every opponent they face will surely have the Ramblers circled on their calendars.
"It's like I told the guys last year, we became a trophy win for everybody and that's gonna hold true again this year," Ramblers head coach Andy Niese said. "Everybody's going to give us their best shot to beat us."
"I mean nothing's gonna come easy this year," said senior catcher Sam Knickerbocker. "Everybody's gonna be out for us, the target's on our backs. I think that the challenge is still ahead of us."
Coach Niese also says that the goal remains the same: Win another state championship.
The Ramblers tee off their season on Monday at G-E-T, with a quick turnaround Tuesday against Mauston.