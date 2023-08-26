Regis bounces back with big win over Bloomer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis bounced back from a surprising week one loss with a big 35-6 win over Bloomer on Saturday at Carson Park.
The Ramblers opened up the game with a nearly seven-minute drive capped off by a Chase Kostka touchdown run. They'd jump to a 21-0 lead after a blocked punt was scooped up for a touchdown by Alex Ciulla.
Regis took a 29-0 lead into halftime before quarterback Owen Weisenberger connected with Ciulla for a 56-yard touchdown early in the second half.
Bloomer managed to avoid a shutout thanks to a touchdown run by Gabe Prince with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner praising his team's effort to bounce back after a tough loss to Prescott a week ago.
"We haven't had a lot of losses around here, and that's all our kids heard all week, was what's going on at Regis?" Brenner said. "They responded really well. We still got a long ways to go, but I was really proud of our response today."
Regis moves to 1-1 overall and has a short week before beginning Cloverbelt Conference play at Elk Mound on Thursday. Bloomer falls to 0-2 and begins Heart O' North play at home against St. Croix Falls on Friday.