 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regis bounces back with big win over Bloomer

  • Updated
  • 0
Regis bounces back to beat Bloomer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Regis bounced back from a surprising week one loss with a big 35-6 win over Bloomer on Saturday at Carson Park.

The Ramblers opened up the game with a nearly seven-minute drive capped off by a Chase Kostka touchdown run. They'd jump to a 21-0 lead after a blocked punt was scooped up for a touchdown by Alex Ciulla. 

Regis took a 29-0 lead into halftime before quarterback Owen Weisenberger connected with Ciulla for a 56-yard touchdown early in the second half.

Bloomer managed to avoid a shutout thanks to a touchdown run by Gabe Prince with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner praising his team's effort to bounce back after a tough loss to Prescott a week ago.

"We haven't had a lot of losses around here, and that's all our kids heard all week, was what's going on at Regis?" Brenner said. "They responded really well. We still got a long ways to go, but I was really proud of our response today."

Regis moves to 1-1 overall and has a short week before beginning Cloverbelt Conference play at Elk Mound on Thursday. Bloomer falls to 0-2 and begins Heart O' North play at home against St. Croix Falls on Friday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you