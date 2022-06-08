Regis earns No.1 seed, North No. 2 for state baseball tourney

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The 2022 WIAA State Baseball Tournament schedule has been released, and Eau Claire teams have earned high seeds.
In Division 4, Eau Claire Regis is the top seed and will play No. 4 Oakfield on Wednesday, June 15 after the first D4 game finishes between Columbus Catholic and Bangor. That game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m.
Eau Claire North is the No. 2 seed in Division 1 and will take on No. 7 Greendale on Tuesday at approx. 12:30 p.m.
St. Croix Falls also earns the No. 2 seed in Division 3, and will battle No. 3 Kenosha-St. Joseph on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., scheduled right after the Regis game.