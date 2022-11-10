Regis emphasizing 'true team football' in Level Four

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- To put it lightly, the Regis Ramblers have rolled over every team in their path this season, and it has led them to the doorstep of a trip to state.
The Ramblers will battle Bangor in Arcadia on Friday in a Level Four playoff matchup for a trip to next week's state championship. Regis is looking to return to state for the 7th time in school history and the first time since 2019.
The Ramblers have outscored opponents 159-44 in the playoffs this season, however, the Ramblers lost to Coleman in Level Four a year ago.
To get to Camp Randall this year, the Ramblers will need to stay solid as a team.
"Just going to have to be a true team that supports one another," said Bryant Brenner, Regis head football coach. "In these Level Four games, both teams are going to throw everything at the other team and play with a lot of intensity and passion. We're just going to have to support one another, and fight through the ups and downs and different momentum shifts of the game."
Kickoff for Regis and Bangor is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday from Arcadia High School.