Regis High School names new Athletic Director

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TODAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 6 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and Saint Croix. Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov