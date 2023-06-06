Regis High School names new Athletic Director

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is a new director of athletics at Regis Catholic High School.
Kyle Seyer, a class of 2010 graduate, will officially begin on July 1.
“Regis has been a major part of my life and my family’s life,” Seyer said. “This opportunity feels full circle and allows me the opportunity to give back to a place that has given me so much!”
Seyer's involvement with Regis Catholic Schools and high school athletics goes back to when he participated in football, basketball, and tennis during his time as a student at Regis High School. He has also served as the head boys and girls tennis coach for the Ramblers since 2012.
As we've reported, the former AD Jonathan Jarocki was suspended after he was arrested earlier this month. He was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child - violent crime in a school zone. That charge carries a maximum of 65 years in prison. He is also charged with child enticement, violent crime in a school zone, as well as causing mental harm to a child. That court case is ongoing.