Regis hires Liz Anderson as head volleyball coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Liz Anderson has been named as the next head volleyball coach at Eau Claire Regis, school officials announced Thursday.
Anderson has spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Ramblers. She takes over as head coach for Travis Eichner.
Anderson is a Turtle Lake High School graduate and former UW-Eau Claire club player. She has also spent time coaching at Luck High School.
“I am excited to return to Regis High School to share my vision to create a culture of excellence,” Anderson said. “One where hard work and dedication are celebrated, and where our student-athletes are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values they need to succeed on and off the court.”