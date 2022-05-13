 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regis holds off Bloomer 5-4 to give Niese 200th win

  • Updated
  • 0
051322 Regis baseball Andy Niese 200 wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three runs in the first inning, three strikeouts from Zander Rockow in the seventh and 200 wins for Andy Niese.

The Regis Ramblers baseball team clinched a share of the Cloverbelt Conference championship Friday with a 5-4 win over the Bloomer Blackhawks at Mt. Simon Park, giving Niese his 200th victory as head coach.

Niese, a Regis graduate, was presented a plaque near the pitchers mound after the game by his wife - a moment he was not prepared for.

Then, while being interviewed by News 18, Niese received a bath from the water cooler.

Regis (13-0) set a new program record for wins to be the season. The Ramblers can clinch the outright conference title on Tuesday when it hosts Thorp High School.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags