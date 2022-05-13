Regis holds off Bloomer 5-4 to give Niese 200th win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three runs in the first inning, three strikeouts from Zander Rockow in the seventh and 200 wins for Andy Niese.
The Regis Ramblers baseball team clinched a share of the Cloverbelt Conference championship Friday with a 5-4 win over the Bloomer Blackhawks at Mt. Simon Park, giving Niese his 200th victory as head coach.
Niese, a Regis graduate, was presented a plaque near the pitchers mound after the game by his wife - a moment he was not prepared for.
Then, while being interviewed by News 18, Niese received a bath from the water cooler.
Regis (13-0) set a new program record for wins to be the season. The Ramblers can clinch the outright conference title on Tuesday when it hosts Thorp High School.