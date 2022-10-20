Regis/McDonell advances in prep soccer playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis/McDonell held on to beat Coulee Christian/Providence 2-1 at Casper Park on Saturday to advance in the WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament.
Jaren Payne scored both goals for the Saints, one in each half.
The No. 4 Saints will visit top seed Arcadia on Saturday.
OTHER PREP SOCCER SCORES
Division 3
Altoona/Fall Creek 2, Spooner/Shell Lake 5
Unity/St. Croix Falls 2, Amery 6 - Amery at Spooner/Shell Lake Saturday
Rice Lake 4, Osceola 1
Baldwin-Woodville 2, Hayward 1 - Rice Lake at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday
Division 4
Somerset 3, Northland Lutheran 0
Cumberland 0, Washburn/Bayfield 4 - Washburn/Bayfield at Somerset Saturday
Barron 3, Newman Catholic 0
Northland Pines 1, Three Lakes/Phelps 0 - Northland Pines at Barron Saturday