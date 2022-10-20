 Skip to main content
Regis/McDonell advances in prep soccer playoffs

Regis/McDonell and Coulee Christian duke it out at Casper Park in the WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis/McDonell held on to beat Coulee Christian/Providence 2-1 at Casper Park on Saturday to advance in the WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament.

Jaren Payne scored both goals for the Saints, one in each half. 

The No. 4 Saints will visit top seed Arcadia on Saturday.

OTHER PREP SOCCER SCORES

Division 3

Altoona/Fall Creek 2, Spooner/Shell Lake 5

Unity/St. Croix Falls 2, Amery 6 - Amery at Spooner/Shell Lake Saturday

Rice Lake 4, Osceola 1

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Hayward 1 - Rice Lake at Baldwin-Woodville Saturday

Division 4

Somerset 3, Northland Lutheran 0

Cumberland 0, Washburn/Bayfield 4 - Washburn/Bayfield at Somerset Saturday

Barron 3, Newman Catholic 0

Northland Pines 1, Three Lakes/Phelps 0 - Northland Pines at Barron Saturday

View full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

