Regis/McDonell loses to Lodi in sectional soccer final

  Updated
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - The Regis/McDonell Central Saints will not be marching on to the state tournament after a 5-2 loss to Lodi in a Division 4 sectional final on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Blue Devils took a commanding five-goal lead in the second half before Annabelle Schroeder scored two for the Saints late in the contest.

The Saints finish the season 17-4 overall. Lodi has qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history. State begins on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Full D4 brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

