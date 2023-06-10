Regis/McDonell loses to Lodi in sectional soccer final

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - The Regis/McDonell Central Saints will not be marching on to the state tournament after a 5-2 loss to Lodi in a Division 4 sectional final on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Blue Devils took a commanding five-goal lead in the second half before Annabelle Schroeder scored two for the Saints late in the contest.
The Saints finish the season 17-4 overall. Lodi has qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history. State begins on Thursday in Milwaukee.