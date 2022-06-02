 Skip to main content
Regis/McDonell, Rice Lake soccer win postseason openers

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Division three and four began its WIAA 2022 Girls Soccer Tournament runs on Thursday, and a couple of local teams started it off with wins.

In Division three, Rice Lake dominated Altoona/Fall Creek 7-0. The Warriors will host Hayward on Saturday.

In Division four, Regis/McDonell's huge second half lifted the Saints over Amery 6-0. The Saints scored five goals after the break en route to victory. Regis/McDonell will travel to Washburn/Bayfield on Saturday.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Division 3:

Osceola 0, Hayward 2 - Hayward @ Rice Lake Saturday

Barron/Cumberland 7, Saint Croix Central 0 - Barron/Cumberland @ Somerset Saturday

Arcadia/Independence 0, Somerset 10

Division 4:

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Three Lakes/Phelps 0 - B-W @ Northland Pines Saturday

Spooner 0, Washburn/Bayfield 10

Northland Pines 5, Phillips 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

