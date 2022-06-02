Regis/McDonell, Rice Lake soccer win postseason openers

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Division three and four began its WIAA 2022 Girls Soccer Tournament runs on Thursday, and a couple of local teams started it off with wins.
In Division three, Rice Lake dominated Altoona/Fall Creek 7-0. The Warriors will host Hayward on Saturday.
In Division four, Regis/McDonell's huge second half lifted the Saints over Amery 6-0. The Saints scored five goals after the break en route to victory. Regis/McDonell will travel to Washburn/Bayfield on Saturday.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Division 3:
Osceola 0, Hayward 2 - Hayward @ Rice Lake Saturday
Barron/Cumberland 7, Saint Croix Central 0 - Barron/Cumberland @ Somerset Saturday
Arcadia/Independence 0, Somerset 10
Division 4:
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Three Lakes/Phelps 0 - B-W @ Northland Pines Saturday
Spooner 0, Washburn/Bayfield 10
Northland Pines 5, Phillips 0