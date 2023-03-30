Regis/McDonell routs Medford in girls soccer opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Mother Nature held off long enough to let Regis/McDonell defeat Medford 7-1 in the girls soccer season opener on Thursday.
Colleen Callaghan scored the first three goals of the game for a first half hat trick, all assisted by Annabelle Schroeder. Schroeder scored three of her own unassisted goals in the second half for another hat trick. Aly Ferguson added another for the Saints to start the second half. Regis/McDonell outshot Medford 29-4.
The Saints are scheduled to play next on Saturday at home against Chippewa Falls.