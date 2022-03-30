Regis returns several starters as top-ranked D4 team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis baseball stunned several teams en route to the state tournament last season, and this year, all eyes are on the Ramblers to get there again.
After a 4th place finish in the Cloverbelt, six consecutive wins sent the Ramblers to state last season for the first time since 2007. They lost in the semifinals to Coleman, and for some, that loss still stings.
"They weren't better than us, they just played better that day," said Mason Kostka, Ramblers senior shortstop.
According to wissports.net, nobody in Division 4 is better than Regis right now. The Ramblers sit atop the preseason rankings after moving down from Division 3, thanks in part to eight returning starters.
"We got a good group of young guys with us, mostly the same team as last year, so I think we can get it done again," Kostka said.
"It's really a luxury to have that many kids coming back with starting experience in some way," said Andy Niese, Regis head coach. "It feels good as a coach to have that kind of experience coming back."
The number-one ranking puts a target on the Ramblers backs, but pushes them to keep playing high level ball.
"I would say yes it puts a little more pressure on us," Niese said. "It just makes your opponents compete even harder to beat you because it really is a notch in their belt if they can knock you off."
"You see it and it kind of motivates you because you know everybody's been gunning for you, so you have to stay on top of it," said Alex Leis, Regis senior center fielder.
When asked what the strengths are of the Ramblers this season, some players told said the bullpen, while some said it was the bats. With all-around talent, another trip to state is the expectation for Regis in 2022.
The Ramblers open the season on Friday at Mauston, and their home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at Owen-Withee.