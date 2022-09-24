Regis runs away from Fall Creek 41-6

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Regis was forced to spend homecoming away from home this year, but the Ramblers still brought home a 41-6 win over Fall Creek on Saturday.
The game was played at Altoona High School's OakLeaf Stadium on Saturday due to conflicts at Carson Park with Eau Claire North's game on Friday night and UW-Eau Claire's game on Saturday afternoon.
The Ramblers jumped out to a big first half lead, scoring four times to make it a 26-0 game entering the break. Zander Rockow, who returned last week from a torn labrum, scored three times in the first half including a 50-yard touchdown run for the first score and a long passing TD to end the first half. Fall Creek managed to avoid the shutout with six points in the fourth quarter.
Regis remains undefeated at 6-0 after the win. They returned to the No. 1 rank in Division 7 in last week's wissports.net coaches poll. Regis will visit Mondovi next week in a battle of undefeated teams in the Cloverbelt Conference to earn the top spot.
Fall Creek drops to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Cloverbelt. The Crickets host Elk Mound next Friday.