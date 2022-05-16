Regis tennis hosts Holmen, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
Boys high school tennis
Holmen 6, Eau Claire Regis 1
High school baseball
Boyceville 11, Durand 1 (5 innings)
Saint Croix Falls 2, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Saints toss no-hitter to hand Ramblers first loss
Altoona 5, Menomonie 1
Bloomer 11, Somerset 5
Elk Mound 10, Colfax 5
High school softball
Hayward 4, Shell Lake 1
Elk Mound 15, Colfax 0 (5 innings)
Spring Valley 2, Glenwood City 1 (5 innings, game 1)
Spring Valley 17, Glenwood City 7 (5 innings, game 2)
Girls high school soccer
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 2