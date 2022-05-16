 Skip to main content
Regis tennis hosts Holmen, other Monday scores

051622 Holmen Regis tennis

Members of the Holmen Vikings and Eau Claire Regis Ramblers tennis teams line up for introductions at Regis High School on May 16, 2022.

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

Boys high school tennis

Holmen 6, Eau Claire Regis 1

High school baseball

Boyceville 11, Durand 1 (5 innings)

Saint Croix Falls 2, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Saints toss no-hitter to hand Ramblers first loss

Altoona 5, Menomonie 1

Bloomer 11, Somerset 5

Elk Mound 10, Colfax 5

High school softball

Hayward 4, Shell Lake 1

Elk Mound 15, Colfax 0 (5 innings)

Spring Valley 2, Glenwood City 1 (5 innings, game 1)

Spring Valley 17, Glenwood City 7 (5 innings, game 2)

Girls high school soccer

Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

