'Relaxed' Railroaders bring depth, confidence to state

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Depth has defined Altoona baseball's success this season, and it's increasingly important as the Railroaders roll to the state tournament this week.
Altoona heads to Appleton with a roster full of contributors on the mound, at the plate and on defense. Regular season opponents may not always match Altoona's skill, but the state tournament is full of Wisconsin's most talented players.
The Railroaders believe their own depth stacks up to their opponents.
"When you think you're down, and then you have this guy coming up who's really hot, he can get us back in it and it's just a great feeling," senior center fielder CJ Varsho said.
"Now, we're gonna be playing ourselves, because now there isn't any weak links anywhere," head coach Craig Walter said. "Every team has players that can make plays. Every team has guys on the bottom of the order that can move the ball. Somebody's always going to be bigger, faster and stronger. So if you don't get better in this week of preparation, it'll be a long day."
Altoona will return to state for the first time since 2010, but none of the current players have experienced it before. Some have played in big American Legion games or big battles in other leagues, and Walter believes that is helping those players stay calm this week.
The Railroaders are confident that they can handle the stress of state.
"Of course I'm gonna be a little nervous, it's the biggest stage in high school sports," Varsho said. "But you got to go out there and play it like every other game."
"They know they belong there," Walter said. "They've seen some pressure and they're not affected by that. They're as relaxed of a team as I can see right now."
Altoona is the No. 3 seed in the WIAA State Baseball Division 2 semifinals and will take on No. 2 St. Thomas More on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.