Report: Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

(WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have reportedly placed a franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Multiple network outlets reported the news Tuesday afternoon:

Adams is reportedly one of eight players to receive the franchise tag Tuesday.

The Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with the All-Pro wide receiver.

Adams set Packers' single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season along with 11 touchdown catches.

