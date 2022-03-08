Report: Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

(WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have reportedly placed a franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Multiple network outlets reported the news Tuesday afternoon:
The #Packers have now officially franchise tagged WR Davante Adams, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
An NFL source said that WR Davante Adams has been told the #Packers are putting the franchise tag on him. It will all become official at 3 p.m. Adams wants a long-term deal and the #Packers are going to have to pay him a lot. They have to get his $20.5M franchise tag number down.— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 8, 2022
Per source, the Packers officially franchised WR Davante Adams.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 8, 2022
The #Packers officially placed the franchise tag on WR Davante Adams, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022
Adams is reportedly one of eight players to receive the franchise tag Tuesday.
The Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with the All-Pro wide receiver.
Adams set Packers' single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season along with 11 touchdown catches.