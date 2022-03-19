Report: Packers re-signing CB Douglas, TE Tonyan

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Arguably the most surprising Packers defender from last season is returning to the green and gold.
The Packers are re-signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million contract worth up to $25.5 million in bonuses, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green Bay picked up Douglas from the Cardinals practice squad prior to week six, and from week eight on, he tied the league lead in interceptions with five, two of them returned for touchdowns.
The Packers are also bringing back tight end Robert Tonyan on a one-year contract, first reported by Milwaukee Journal Sentinal's Tom Silverstein. Tonyan is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered mid season.